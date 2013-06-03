690 SHARES Share Tweet

President Nixon will be featured in director Bryan Singer’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” film. This will mark the second time Nixon’s likeness has been used in a superhero movie in the past four years. The last time was in DC’s 2009 “Watchmen” film. Singer tweeted this image, which takes place in the White House’s Oval Office and concerns a “pivotal meeting” between President Nixon, his political advisors and various military personnel. The year is 1973 which coincides with Nixon’s presidency. How this figures into the plot is unknown at this time. Perhaps this meeting ties into the fate of Senator Robert Kelly.

Bryan Singer ✔@BryanSinger

Pivotal meeting #Xmen #DaysOfFuturePast pic.twitter.com/6btkzYW3DU

5:04 PM – 3 Jun 2013

Here is the storyline for “X-Men: Days of Future Past:”

The storyline alternates between present day, in which the X-Men fight Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and a future timeline caused by the X-Men’s failure to prevent the Brotherhood from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. In this future universe, Sentinels (giant mutant-hunting robots) rule the United States, and mutants live in internment camps. The present-day X-Men are forewarned of the possible future by a future version of their teammate Kitty Pryde, whose mind traveled back in time and possessed her younger self to warn the X-Men. She succeeds in her mission and returns to the future, but despite her success, the future timeline still exists as an alternative timeline rather than as the actual future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on July 18, 2014. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage (as Bolivar Trask,) Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Booboo Stewart, Evan Peters, and Omar Sy. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. The film is directed by Bryan Singer.

Source: Bryan Singer via Twitter

