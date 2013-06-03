450 SHARES Share Tweet

In celebration of tomorrow’s release of IDENTITY THIEF on Blu-ray and DVD, here are new bonus clips to enjoy!

Cracking Up



Alternative Takes



Casting Melissa McCarthy



The Making Of: Jason Bateman



The Making Of: Jon Favreau



The Making Of: John Cho

Capturing the Humor: Letting Folks Play

Hit the Road with Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman

in the #1 Comedy of the Year From the Producer

of Ted & the Director of Horrible Bosses

Identity Thief

June 4, 2013

“Smart, Funny and Surprisingly Touching” – Rafer Guzman, Newsday

Take Home the Hilarious Unrated Edition on Blu-Ray™ Combo Pack Including UltraViolet™, DVD & Digital Copy with Alternate Takes, a Gag Reel & More!

Universal City, California, April 2, 2013 – A mild-mannered businessman and the spend-happy con woman who stole his identity embark on an uproarious, cross-country road trip in the number one comedy blockbuster Identity Thief, available on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, DVD, Digital Download and On Demand June 4, 2013, from Universal Studios Home Entertainment. Identity Thief’s fearlessly funny stars – Jason Bateman (Horrible Bosses) and Emmy® winner Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) – charmed critics and audiences alike with their off-the-wall outrageous banter. Directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses), Identity Thief also features an all-star ensemble cast including Jon Favreau (Iron Man series), Amanda Peet (2012), Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris (American Gangster), Genesis Rodriguez (What to Expect When You’re Expecting), John Cho (Harold & Kumar series), Robert Patrick (Safe House) and Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”).

Both the Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD include an unrated, extended version of the film featuring exclusive footage not shown in theaters, as well as a gag reel and making of the featurette with interviews with the film’s creators and cast. Exclusive to the Blu-ray™ Combo Pack are bonus features including alternate takes, a behind-the-scenes featurette highlighting the stars’ unique comedic contributions and an insider tour with one of the movie’s most memorable characters.

The Blu-ray™ Combo Pack allows consumers to view Identity Thief anytime, anywhere on the platform of their choice. It includes a Blu-ray™ disc, a DVD, a Digital Copy and UltraViolet™ for the ultimate, complete viewing experience.

· Blu-ray™ disc unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring perfect hi-def picture and hi-def sound.

· DVD offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away.

· Digital Copy provides consumers with a choice of to watch on devices such as iPhone®, Android™, computers and more.

· UltraViolet™ is a revolutionary new way for consumers to collect their movies and TV shows in the cloud. UltraViolet™ lets consumers instantly stream and download to tablets, smartphones, computers and TVs. Now available in both the United States and Canada.

Bonus Features Exclusive to the Blu-rayTM:

Scene Stealing: Capturing the Humor of Identity Thief: Inspired by comedy classics Planes, Trains and Automobiles and Midnight Run, Identity Thief brings comedy geniuses Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy together for an unforgettable cross-country journey.

The Skiptracer’s Van: Robert Patrick, in character as The Skiptracer, details what is important to him, especially his van, which subs as his office, home and perpetrator container. He gives a tour of the exterior, the “deep” interior and the cabin, replete with all of the supplies that he may or may not need.

Alternate Takes

Blu-rayTM and DVD Bonus Features:

Gag Reel

The Making of Identity Thief: Featuring on-set footage and interviews with the filmmakers and the first-class comedic cast, this featurette brings audiences inside the making of the year’s funniest film.

Unrated and Theatrical Versions of the Film

SYNOPSIS

Jason Bateman (Horrible Bosses) and Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) lead an all-star cast in this hilarious blockbuster hit. Unlimited funds have allowed Diana (McCarthy) to live it up on the outskirts of Orlando. There’s only one glitch: she’s financing her shopping sprees with an ID stolen from Sandy Patterson (Bateman), an accounts rep who lives halfway across the U.S. With only one week to hunt down the con artist before his world implodes, the real Sandy Patterson is forced to extreme measures to clear his name. From the director of Horrible Bosses and the producer of Ted, critics are calling Identity Thief “smart, funny and surprisingly touching” – Rafer Guzman, Newsday

www.identitythiefmovie.com

https://www.facebook.com/identitythief

FILMMAKERS

Cast: Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy, Jon Favreau, Amanda Peet, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Genesis Rodriguez, Morris Chestnut, John Cho, Robert Patrick, Eric Stonestreet, Jonathan Banks

Directed By: Seth Gordon

Screenplay By: Craig Mazin

Story By: Jerry Eeten, Craig Mazin

Produced By: Scott Stuber, Jason Bateman, Pamela Abdy

Executive Producers: Dan Kolsrud, Peter Morgan

Director of Photography: Javier Aguirresarobe, ASC

Production Designer: Shepherd Frankel

Edited By: Peter Teschner

Costume Designer: Carol Ramsey

Music By: Christopher Lennertz

TECHNICAL INFORMATION – BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: June 4, 2013

Copyright: 2013 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Number: 61124150/ 61125647 (CDN)

Running Time:1 hour, 52 minutes/2 hours, 1 minute

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 2.35:1

Rating: R for sexual content/Unrated

Technical Info: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1/DVS2 2.0 and Dolby Digital 2.0, Spanish and French DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Subtitles: English SDH, French and Spanish

TECHNICAL INFORMATION – DVD:

Street Date: June 4, 2013

Copyright: 2013 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Number: 61124149/ 61125645(CDN)

Running Time:1 hour, 52 minutes/2 hours, 1 minute

Layers: Dual Layer

Aspect Ratio: Anamorphic Widescreen 2.35:1

Rating: R for sexual content/Unrated

Technical Info: English Dolby Digital 5.1 and 2.0, Spanish and French Dolby 5.1

Subtitles: English SDH, French and Spanish