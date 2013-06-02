One of the most memorable moments in a person’s life is to cross the stage to receive their high school diploma wearing their cap and gown. Set photos reveal graduation images for Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker portrayed by actors Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield. Beginning their romance while still attending high school, it’s only logical that Stacy and Parker eventually graduate. The only variable in the storyline is when does this occur during the course of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Note: Gwen is wearing the Valedictorian regalia with her gown. Check out the pictures!

Here’s the basic plot for the film.

Peter Parker’s life is busy – between fighting crime as Spider-Man and spending time with the girl he loves, Gwen Stacy, high school graduation can’t come quickly enough. Peter remembers the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her by staying away, but that’s a promise he can’t possibly keep. Things get complicated when a new villain, Electro, arrives on the scene along with the return of Parker’s old friend, Harry Osborn. To top it off, Peter uncovers new clues about his past.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is currently in production. The film will be released in 3D on May 2, 2014. It will star Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Shailene Woodley, Sally Field, Martin Sheen, Felicity Jones, Paul Giamatti, Chris Cooper, Colm Feore, and Brian Haley. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay based on a previous draft by James Vanderbilt from characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. The film will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. Marc Webb directs.

Source: superherohype