A new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming “Man of Steel” has been released. Director Zack Snyder, producers Deborah Snyder, Charles Roven, screenwriter David S. Goyer, actor Henry Cavill and others from the cast and crew comment on the film, the characters, the story, the tone, and the determination that it took to make the “Man of Steel” into a big screen epic. Check out the video!

Here is the official synopsis:

A young boy learns that he has extraordinary powers and is not of this Earth. As a young man he journeys to discover where he came from and what he was sent here to do. But the hero in him must emerge if he is to save the world from annihilation and become the symbol of hope for all mankind.

“Superman: Man of Steel” will open in theaters on June 14th. Actor Henry Cavill will play Clark Kent/Superman. Other members of the cast include Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Laurence Fishburne, Russell Crowe, Ayelet Zurer, Henry Lennix, Christopher Meloni, Michael Kelly, and Richard Shiff. Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder are producing the “Man of Steel.” The screenplay is written by David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins”), which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan. Zack Snyder (“Watchmen,” “300”) directs.

Source: Warner Bros.