“Man of Steel” is launching its press junket this weekend in Los Angeles. Warner Bros. Studios is already ramping up their advertising campaign from invitations to early screenings to merchandising to sweepstakes. Many members of the press have already seen the film, and while no details have been announced concerning the plot, it has been revealed there are many Easter Eggs in the superhero feature. So, a few people may ask the question, “What is an Easter Egg?” An Easter Egg is an intentional hidden message, inside joke, or feature in a work such as a computer program, movie, book, or crossword puzzle.

If you don’t want to ruin your movie experience, then stop here!

Spoiler Alert!

Website Omelete had the opportunity to speak with “Man of Steel” director Zack Snyder, he revealed an awesome Easter Egg in the film. Snyder told them:

“The Wayne Enterprises logo is on a satellite that Zod destroys.”

Once Snyder revealed a Wayne logo is in the “Man of Steel,” they asked him if he would like to pair Batman and Superman in “Man of Steel 2.” He said:

“I don’t know. Everything is interesting at this point. And don’t forget that Lex is out there, doing who knows what…”

With the destruction of the Wayne Enterprises Satellite, this does invite Batman/Bruce Wayne into the “Man of Steel” franchise. The satellite is an important piece of equipment used by Batman to gain an inside view on smuggling and drug trafficking. Modified it could probably pick up Kryptonian body signatures on its sensors. With Zod destroying this advanced piece of technology, he keeps others guessing on his whereabouts on Earth, but draws the attention of the “World’s Greatest Detective.” Could this be a springboard into a “World’s Finest” film? Or, is this a prelude to the highly anticipated “Justice League of America” movie?

Here is the official synopsis:

A young boy learns that he has extraordinary powers and is not of this Earth. As a young man he journeys to discover where he came from and what he was sent here to do. But the hero in him must emerge if he is to save the world from annihilation and become the symbol of hope for all mankind.

“Superman: Man of Steel” will open in theaters on June 14th. Actor Henry Cavill will play Clark Kent/Superman. Other members of the cast include Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Laurence Fishburne, Russell Crowe, Ayelet Zurer, Henry Lennix, Christopher Meloni, Michael Kelly, and Richard Shiff. Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder are producing the “Man of Steel.” The screenplay is written by David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins”), which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan. Zack Snyder (“Watchmen,” “300”) directs.

