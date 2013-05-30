Earlier this week, Nuke the Fridge posted some photos of some high performance vehicles from the set of Michael Bay’s “Transformers 4.” A Bugatti Grand Sport Vitesse and a C7 Corvette Stingray were showcased as disguises for two, as of yet, unnamed Autobots. Now, the first glimpse of a re-imagined Bumblebee has arrived. The new “Bee” will be racing around as a highly modified, vintage 1967 Camaro SS.

If you remember the original 2007 “Transformers” film, Bumblebee was a classic 1977 Camaro. So, why go back to an older model Camaro and not a concept car? Michael Bay did say this new film would be redesigned from top to bottom. So, going back to the drawing board could be a good thing. Besides, this is a vintage Camaro. How cool is that? Check this beauty out!

Sweet!

The untitled “Transformers 4” film is scheduled for a June 27, 2014 release. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci, Jack Reynor, Li Bingbing, Sophia Myles, Kelsey Grammer, Peter Cullen (the voice of Optimus Prime,) Glenn Morshower, and T.J. Miller. Ehren Kruger (“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”) wrote the screenplay, while Michael Bay directs.

Source: Michael Bay