Caliburn24 here at the Pacific Rim.

The new Pacific Rim featurette, “Oversized Robot Set” was just been released. Director Guillermo del Toro explains about the threat of the Kaiju (Giant Monsters) and the response, “We need a weapon that can react and grapple with the Kaiju.” He goes on to note the realism involved in the shooting of the film, “We rigged the entire sets to vibrate and shake to give you the real perspective on what it would be to be inside that robot.” Jaeger pilots in white suits walk the Jaeger in front of a green screen. A bloody Charlie Hunnam, playing Raleigh Becket, in a white suit collapses next to the shattered head of the Gipsy Danger.

There are scenes of the production crews working on the set. They built the heads of the Jaegers for the sets. “The resulting set between the rig and the construction was about four stories high.” There is filming of the actors on the Jaeger set with sparks flying. “The actors were in for a ride. It was like a little amusement park simulator.” Warner Bros. Movie World in Australia, get started on that Pacific Rim simulator. Idris Elba, who plays Stacker Pentecost, explained the Jaeger pilot experience, “You’ve got a suit on, you’ve got a harness underneath, your feet are on these platforms that actually moves the robot’s legs.” Guillermo del Toro noted the danger of water on the set with the actors working next to sparks, “I invented a torture machine.” He concludes with “It will make you feel what it is to suit up, hook, and take the robot for a ride.” Pacific Rim is set for release on July 12th, suit up.

