Join Regency Theatres, the Azusa Film Society, the Merchants & Management of Citrus Crossing, and Nuke the Fridge on June 4th for Flashback Tuesday Night at the Foothill Cinema in Azusa, California for the film that launched the careers of both Paul Reubens and Tim Burton. Don’t miss the big screen presentation of “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure!” The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and admission is only $6.00 per person. Also, there will be prizes for costumes and movie trivia.

Who doesn’t want to watch an eccentric man-child set out cross-country in search of his beloved one of a kind bicycle, which was stolen in broad daylight? Prepare yourself to meet the strangest people, tour the Alamo, and share an adventure of a lifetime. One more thing, be sure and tell ’em Large Marge sent ya!

Foothill Cinema

854 E. Alosta

Azusa, CA 91702

626.334.6007

www.regencymovies.com.

“Why don’t you take a picture it’ll last longer?”