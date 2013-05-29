The pictures keep on coming from director Guillermo del Toro summer blockbuster “Pacific Rim.” The images showcase the director, cast, crew, and concept art of the massive Jaeger robots and kaiju monster designs. Get a closer look at actors Charlie Hunnam and Rinko Kikuchi suiting up to do battle with the feature’s creatures. Check out the images!

Rinko Kikuchi as Jaeger pilot Mako Mori, in the Gipsy Danger Conn-pod. The actors do not actually control the Conn-pod apparatus; puppeteers from Legacy FX worked off camera to control the rigs.

The Jaegers deploy to protect Hong Kong. Center: Russian Jaeger Cherno Alpha. Right: Chinese Jaeger Crimson Typhoon. A third Jaeger deploys in the distance.

Charlie Hunnam in the Gipsy Danger pilot suit.

Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam) enters the Conn-pod of Jaeger Gipsy Danger wearing his second-generation pilot suit. Raleigh is Gipsy Danger’s once-and-future pilot.

Rinko Kikuchi on the Gipsy Danger Conn-pod set.

Guillermo del Toro embraces star Rinko Kikuchi on the set of “Pacific Rim.”

Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi) makes her first appearance in “Pacific Rim.” Mako and Raleigh become Gipsy Danger’s pilots as the Kaiju War plays out its endgame.

Keyframe art of Cherno Alpha guarding the Russian coast. Artist: Doug Williams

Final concept art of Gipsy Danger. Artists: Oscar Chichoni and Hugo Martin

Gipsy Danger front orthographic drawing. Artist: Hugo Martin

Guillermo del Toro directs Max Martini and Rob Kazinsky in the Conn-pod of the Australian Jaeger, Striker Eureka. Martini and Kazinsky were the first actors to shoot on the demanding Conn-pod apparatus, dubbed the “Nordic Track.”

Concept art of Kaiju “Knifehead.” Artist: Allen Williams

Newt Geiszler (Charlie Day), a scientist studying the Kaiju for the Pan Pacific Defense Force, gets caught in the streets of Hong Kong during a Kaiju attack. The Hong Kong of “Pacific Rim” is battered from previous Kaiju attacks and much changed from the city of 2013.

Guillermo del Toro with his cinematographer, Guillermo Navarro. “Pacific Rim” marked the first time either had shot on a digital camera. They used the RED Epic.

Concept art of black marketeer Hannibal Chau showing Newt Geiszler the view from his lair. Del Toro regular Ron Perlman plays Hannibal. Guillermo del Toro insisted on a saturated palette for “Pacific Rim.” Artist: Frank Hong.

Here is the synopsis for the film.

When legions of monstrous creatures, known as Kaiju, started rising from the sea, a war began that would take millions of lives and consume humanity’s resources for years on end.

To combat the giant Kaiju, a special type of weapon was devised: massive robots, called Jaegers, which are controlled simultaneously by two pilots whose minds are locked in a neural bridge. But even the Jaegers are proving nearly defenseless in the face of the relentless Kaiju.

Fifteen years after the first encounter with the Kaiju, and on the verge of defeat, the forces defending mankind have no choice but to turn to two unlikely heroes—a washed up former pilot (Charlie Hunnam) and an untested trainee (Rinko Kikuchi)—who are teamed to drive a legendary but seemingly obsolete Jaeger from the past. Together, they stand as mankind’s last hope against the mounting apocalypse.

“Pacific Rim” will drop into your local theater on July 12th. The film stars Charlie Hunnam, Sunil Narkar, Ron Perlman, Idris Elba, Charlie Day, Clifton Collins, Jr., Burn Gorman, Robert Maillet, Rinko Kikuchi, Diego Klattenhoff, Max Martini, Robert Kazinsky, Brad William Henke, Heather Doerksen, Larry Joe Campbell, Ellen McLain, Robin Thomas, Jake Goodman, Timothy Gibbs, David Richmond-Peck, Joe Pingue, Milton Barnes, Neil Whitely, Glados, Robert Morse, Justin Major, Jane Watson, Phi Huynh, Mana Ashida, Alan Tang, Tyler Stevenson, Emerson Wong, Duncan McLeod, Joe Vercillo, Mark Baldesarra, Farzad Sadrian, Clive Walton, Derek Herd, Don Shirey, An Hai Dang, William S. Wong, Cindy Sit, and Paul Michael Wyers. Travis Beacham and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay. Guillermo del Toro directs.

Source: variety