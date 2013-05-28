Filming is underway for the fourth installment of director Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise. Production started on location in Monument Valley near the border of Arizona and Utah. The photos showcase two new Autobots. Which members of Optimus’ crew are they supposed to be still remains a mystery. In addition, stand-up comedian T.J. Miller is in negotiations to play best friend and fellow mechanic to Mark Wahlberg’s Flynn Vincent. Check out the pics!

“Transformers 4” has started production on location in Monument Valley in the Navajo Nation near the border of Arizona and Utah. And this is our first look at the film’s newly-designed Autobots. Pictured here: A 1,200-horsepower Bugatti Grand Sport Vitesse worth more than a whopping $2.4 million!

Which Autobot could this green machine be? It’s a special race-inspired C7 Corvette Stingray, based on Chevrolet’s upcoming 2014 production car — and the first look is seen here on the set of “Transformers 4” near the border of Arizona and Utah.

The untitled “Transformers 4” film is scheduled for a June 27, 2014 release. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci, Jack Reynor, Li Bingbing, Sophia Myles, Kelsey Grammer, Peter Cullen (the voice of Optimus Prime,) and Glenn Morshower. Ehren Kruger (“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”) wrote the screenplay, while Michael Bay directs.

Sources: The Hollywood Reporter, yahoomovies