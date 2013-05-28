Caliburn24 here at Yggdrasill, the ash tree that connects the Nine Worlds.

A few new photos were shown in Empire magazine on Thor: Dark World. Two of the photos cover the Dark Elves. The Dark Elves, Svartalfar in Norse, inhabit Svartalfheim. The other Tolkien-esque Elves live in Alfheim. Three of the Nine Worlds were shown in the first Thor (2011); Asgard, Midgard (Earth), and Jotunheim, the land of the giants, Jotuns are the name for the Norse giants. The other lands include Hel (right the double hockey sticks place, but not exactly), Vanaheim (home of the Vanir gods), Muspelheim (fire world), Niffleheim (cold world), Nidavellir (Dwarf world, I think Marvel won’t go the Lord of the Rings route, but the Dwarves are responsible for forging Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir).

Christopher Eccelston, well known for playing the Ninth Doctor, plays Malekith the Accused. He first appeared in Thor #344 (1984). Malekith was featured in the Walt Simonson Thor run when Lorelei, the sister of the Enchantress, seduces Thor and he steals the Casket of Ancient Winters. Also, the big heavy in that storyline was Kurse, a big heavy in armor (played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje in the film). He is carrying what is described as a “dark-matter energy gun.” The film of course has Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor along with Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Kat Dennings playing Darcy Lewis, is left behind on Earth. Jaime Alexander who plays Sif eyes someone as she walks. She is actually the wife of Thor in mythology. Tom Hiddleston, Loki, was shown at the end of the trailer. The film seems to be a reverse of the first movie with Jane as the fish out of water in Asgard. Thor: The Dark World is set for release on November 8th.