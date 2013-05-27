537 SHARES Share Tweet

Currently in production “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” is filming on location in New Orleans. The film takes place fifteen years after the events in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.” With the human race nearly wiped out by a man-made virus, the apes have risen to challenge the remaining humans for domination of the planet. A photo of a human face with a biohazard symbol is featured to highlight the existence of a human resistance movement. In the images, New Orleans is standing in for San Francisco. Notice the cable car and the banner for the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco.

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” will make its theatrical debut on May 23, 2014. The film stars Gary Oldman, Judy Greer, Jason Clarke, Keri Russell, Andy Serkis, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Toby Kebbell, Kirk Acevedo, Enrique Murciano, J.D. Evermore, Karin Konoval, Terry Notary, Jocko Sims, Lucky Johnson, and Richard King. Mark Bomback, Scott Z. Burns, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver wrote the screenplay based on the novel “La Planète des Singes” by Pierre Boulle. Matt Reeves (“Cloverfield”) directs.

Sources: superherohype, movieweb