Downtown New York City is the place you don’t want to be as United Nations employee Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) and his family flee the zombie horde advancing on their position. Check out the new international poster showcasing the devastation that’s “World War Z.”

Here is the storyline for the film.

United Nations employee Gerry Lane traverses the world in a race against time to stop the Zombie pandemic that is toppling armies and governments, and threatening to decimate humanity itself.

“World War Z” will arrive in theaters on June 21. The film stars Brad Pitt, Mirielle Enos, James Badge Dale, Eric West, Matthew Fox, David Morse, Elyes Gabel, Michiel Huisman, Julian Seager, David Andrews, Basher Savage, Daniel Newman, Sterling Jerins, Julia Levy-Boeken, Trevor White, Nikola Djuricko, Lee Nicholas Harris, Sarah Sharman, Iván Kamarás, Mustafa Harris, and Josh Wingate. Matthew Michael Carnahan, Drew Goddard, and Damon Lindelof wrote the screenplay based on the screen story written by Matthew Michael Carnahan (“State of Play,”) and J. Michael Straczynski (“Thor,” and creator of “Babylon 5,”) from the novel by Max Brooks. Marc Forster directs.

Source: comicbookmovie