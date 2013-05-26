Join Regency Theatres and Nuke the Fridge on May 28th for Flashback Tuesday Night at the Foothill Cinema in Azusa, California for writer/director Quentin Tarantino’s critically acclaimed film “Pulp Fiction.” The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and admission is only $6.00 per person. Also, there will be prizes for costumes and movie trivia.

Zed: Bring out the Gimp.

Maynard: Gimp’s sleeping.

Zed: Well, I guess you’re gonna have to go wake him up now, won’t you?

Foothill Cinema

854 E. Alosta

Azusa, CA 91702

626.334.6007

www.regencymovies.com.

See you there!