Total Film magazine landed an exclusive with former “Lost” actress Evangeline Lilly. She discussed her role as the relatively young woodland Elf, Tauriel, in director Peter Jackson’s upcoming “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.” This is what she had to say.

“She’s a very, very young elf. She’s only 600 years old, unlike Legolas who’s like, 1,900 years old and Thranduil who’s about 3,000 years old. She doesn’t have quite the wisdom and poise that those two boys do; she’s a little more… gritty. A little more spontaneous, passionate perhaps.”

Lilly plays a warrior Elf, who uses her bow to make her mark in the story with panache.

“To play this character I need to have a certain amount of grace,” said Lilly. “But I’m also supposed to be an absolutely ruthless, deadly killer.”

Here is the storyline for the film.

After successfully crossing over (and under) the Misty Mountains, Thorin and Company must seek aid from a powerful stranger before taking on the dangers of Mirkwood Forest–without their Wizard. If they reach the human settlement of Lake-town it will be time for the hobbit Bilbo Baggins to fulfill his contract with the dwarves. The party must complete the journey to Lonely Mountain and burglar Baggins must seek out the Secret Door that will give them access to the dwarven treasure guarded by the ancient deadly dragon Smaug. And, where has Gandalf gone off to? And what is his secret business to the south?

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” is scheduled to open in theaters on December 13th, 2013, and stars Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage, Andy Serkis, Cate Blanchett, Elijah Wood, Benedict Cumberbatch, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, Evangeline Lilly, Luke Evans, Christopher Lee, Stephen Fry, Lee Pace, Ian Holm, Aidan Turner, James Nesbitt, Mikael Persbrandt, Conan Stevens, Graham McTavish, Barry Humphries, Sylvester McCoy, Billy Connolly, Dean O’Gorman, Ken Stott, Jed Brophy, Jeffrey Thomas, Stephen Hunter, John Callen, William Kircher, Peter Hambleton, Adam Brown, Mark Hadlow, Michael Mizrahi, Ryan Gage, Renee Cataldo, and Ray Henwood. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien. Peter Jackson directs.

“The Hobbit: There and Back Again” will open in theaters on December 17th, 2014, and stars Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Luke Evans, Richard Armitage, Elijah Wood, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Manu Bennett, Hugo Weaving, Orlando Bloom, Aidan Turner, Evangeline Lilly, Lee Pace, Christopher Lee, and Billy Connolly. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien. Peter Jackson directs.

Sources: Total Films, IMDb