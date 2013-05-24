Caliburn24 here at the Flashpoint.

The trailer has been released for Justice League: The Flashpoint Parado for Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Download release on July 30th. This of course is based on the Flashpoint event in 2011 that led to the New52 universe. Flash fact: The Flash wakes up to find a world where his mother is alive and the Justice League gone while Aquaman’s Atlanteans and Wonder Woman’s Amazons are going to war. The Flash discovers that Reverse Flash is behind the alterations in the timeline. The limited series, Flashpoint, was by the creative team of Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert.

Justin Chambers plays The Flash. This is his one of his first voice work, he is known for his role on Grey’s Anatomy. Kevin McKidd, who voiced Lord MacGuffin in last year’s Brave, plays the Flashpoint Batman. Nathan Fillion returns to the Green Lantern role which he voiced last in Justice League: Doom (2012). Michael B. Jordan from the Chronicle (2012) film plays Cyborg. C. Thomas Howell plays the Reverse-Flash. His filmwork in the superhero genre includes The Amazing Spider-Man (2012). Dana Delaney returns to Lois Lane after providing her voice in the Supermand and Justice League animated series. Cary Elwes voices Aquaman, he also worked on Adventures of Tintin (2011), and Vanessa Marshall, she provided voices for Young Justice and The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, plays his rival, Wonder Woman. Deathstroke is voiced by Hellboy himself, Ron Perlman. The animated film is directed by Jay Oliva who recently directed the Batman: The Dark Knight Returns animated films.

<center><iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”http://www.youtube.com/embed/xe0JiobQ98o” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe></center>