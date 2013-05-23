652 SHARES Share Tweet

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” director Bryan Singer has announced via his Twitter account that actor Evan Peters (“American Horror Story,” “Kick-Ass”) will portray mutant speedster Quicksilver in the Fox prequel sequel. Here’s Singer’s latest tweet.

Bryan Singer ‏@BryanSinger

Thrilled to say #EvanPeters is joining #XMen #DaysOfFuturePast as #Quicksilver.

And the unaltered, earlier version reads…

Bryan Singer ‏@BryanSinger

Before he was an #Avenger, he was just a REALLY fast kid. Thrilled to say #EvanPeters is joining #XMen #DaysOfFuturePast as #Quicksilver.

This news comes on the heels of writer/director Joss Whedon’s announcement that Quicksilver and his twin sister the Scarlet Witch would appear in “The Avengers 2.” Singer was quick to clarify in his message that “Before he was an #Avenger, he was just a REALLY fast kid.” This basically saves Fox from any legal entanglement with Marvel/Disney and distances itself from Whedon’s script. Quicksilver belonged to the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, which is part of the X-Men universe, long before turning over a new leaf and joining The Avengers.

A brief history behind the speedster.

Quicksilver (Evan Peters), whose real name is Pietro Maximoff, is the son of Magneto (past version: Michael Fassbender, present/future version: Ian McKellen.) He is also the twin brother of Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch, and the paternal half-brother of Lorna Dane a.k.a. Polaris. The character was created by comic book legends Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Quicksilver first appeared in Marvel Comics’ X-Men #4 (March 1964.)

Here is the plot for “X-Men: Days of Future Past:”

The storyline alternates between present day, in which the X-Men fight Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and a future timeline caused by the X-Men’s failure to prevent the Brotherhood from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. In this future universe, Sentinels (giant mutant-hunting robots) rule the United States, and mutants live in internment camps. The present-day X-Men are forewarned of the possible future by a future version of their teammate Kitty Pryde, whose mind traveled back in time and possessed her younger self to warn the X-Men. She succeeds in her mission and returns to the future, but despite her success, the future timeline still exists as an alternative timeline rather than as the actual future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on July 18, 2014. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Booboo Stewart, Evan Peters, and Omar Sy. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. The film is directed by Bryan Singer.

