Caliburn24 here at the Fortress of Solitude.

Henry Cavill has gotten fan speculation going with a recent interview with SFX magazine, “I think it would be really interesting with the age-old Batman/Superman conflict, because they are two different sides of the same coin and their methods are entirely different. And I think it would actually make for an interesting story as to why, first of all, they were going head to head and how. I think that would make a great story.” Cavill later added about the status of such a project at Warner Brothers, “Who knows? I’m sure there’s all sorts of ideas being thrown around at Warner Bros right now.”

In comic books, the Golden Age Superman and Batman teamed up in World’s Best Comics #1 (1941) which was changed to World’s Finest Comics with #2. The first modern team up of Superman and Batman occurred in Superman #76 (1952), “The Mightiest Team in the World.” This was retold in Superman/Batman Annual #1 (2006). The team-up was told in flashback in World’s Finest #94 (1958), “The Origin of the Superman-Batman Team.” The famous team-up was seen in the 1997 animated film, Batman Superman Movie: World’s Finest.

The last Batman/Superman film project was worked on by director Wolfgang Petersen. He said to Superhero Hype in 2006, “I still think that the Superman/Batman clash, putting them together in one film, would be absolutely fantastic,” said Petersen. “I hope it still will happen because they are so different as we know. The dark Batman and the sort of goody goody Superman. It’s so nice to play with both and see how the dynamic between the two also including fighting between the two how that would work.” The project with a script by Andrew Kevin Walker fell apart. This would be a bold direction for DC films and something untapped by the Marvel films barring Thor in The Incredible Hulk Returns (1988) and Daredevil in The Trial of the Incredible Hulk (1989). Don’t ask.

