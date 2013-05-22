As the theatrical opening for Warner Bros. and director Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” rapidly approaches, the studio’s promotional department has gone into high gear by releasing 12 new images featuring actors Christopher Meloni, and Ayelet Zurer along with never-before-seen photos of Russell Crowe, Henry Cavill, Diane Lane, Michael Shannon, Laurence Fishburne, Kevin Costner, and Amy Adams. Check them out!

Christopher Meloni as Colonel Hardy

Ayelet Zurer as Lara Lor-Van (Kal-El’s biological mother)

Michael Shannon as the villainous Kryptonian General Zod

Henry Cavill as Superman a.k.a. Kal-El

Henry Cavill as the brooding Clark Kent

Henry Cavill and Diane Lane as Clark and Martha Kent

Russell Crowe as Jor-El (Kal-El’s biological father)

Kevin Costner as Clark’s adoptive father Jonathan Kent

Amy Adams as reporter Lois Lane

Laurence Fishburne as Editor-in-Chief Perry White

Superman’s suit featuring the insignia of the House of El

House of El insignia and perhaps a very special key!

Here is the official synopsis for the film.

A young boy learns that he has extraordinary powers and is not of this Earth. As a young man he journeys to discover where he came from and what he was sent here to do. But the hero in him must emerge if he is to save the world from annihilation and become the symbol of hope for all mankind.

“Man of Steel” will open in theaters on June 14th. Actor Henry Cavill will play Clark Kent/Superman. Other members of the cast include Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Laurence Fishburne, Russell Crowe, Ayelet Zurer, Henry Lennix, Christopher Meloni, Jadin Gould, Tahmoh Penikott, Michael Kelly, and Richard Shiff. Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder are producing the “Man of Steel.” The screenplay is written by David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins”), which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan. Zack Snyder (“Watchmen,” “300”) directs.

Source: movieweb, IMDb