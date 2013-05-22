Caliburn24 here at Avengers Mansion.

The trailer for the upcoming Avengers Assemble animated series has just been released by Marvel. It is set to air as a one-hour preview on Sunday, May 26th on Disney XD at 11 a.m. ET. The series will run along with Ultimate Spider-man (which was renewed) and Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. The Hulk series features the Hulk, Red Hulk, She-Hulk, Skaar, and a new character called A-Bomb. Jeph Loeb discussed the series with TV Guide; “The Avengers movie has been the ambassador to the world for the Marvel Universe so we want a show that has the feel and the tone and the incredible adventures like that movie. So the next project that we’re working on – and this is down in our lab, top secret, with the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents protecting us at all costs – is Marvel’s Avengers Assemble, which will be a brand new and really extraordinary looking animated series dealing with the Avengers in that same world.” Loeb explained that the series will use a combination of traditional animation and CG.

The series features Adrian Pasdar, who played Nathan Petrelli on Heroes, as Iron Man, Roger Craig Smith voices Captain America, he is playing the Pulverizer in the Teenage Muttant Ninja Turtles animated series, Thor is voiced by Travis Willingham, he played Thor in the Ultimate Spider-man cartoon, Laura Bailey as Black Widow, she voiced characters in the Avengers: Battle for Earth video game, Troy Baker returns as Hawkeye, he voiced the character in the Iron Man: Rise of Technovore animated film, comedian Fred Tatsciore also returns to voice the Hulk, he provides the voice for the character in Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. New character, The Falcon, is played by Bumper Robinson who voiced War Machine in Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes animated series. The series is executive produced b the Man of Action group; Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau, and Steven T. Seagle, all veterans of comic book work.