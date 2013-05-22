Caliburn24 here at Stark Mansion.

MTV’s Screen Crush reports that the release date of the Iron Man 3 Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray and DVDs is August 27th. The previous Iron Man films were released on Blu-ray and DVD in September. Screen Crush discussed the special features on the discs: “While no special features have been confirmed yet, it’s been rumored that the extra footage included for the Chinese version of the film will be edited into a short film that will be included on the DVD. You can also be assured there will be some behind-the-scenes features on the special effects in the film.” The film opened on May 3rd. The current domestic box office figure for the film is $340 million. Iron Man 3 kicked off Phase Two for the Marvel films. Phase Two includes the upcoming Thor: Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier , Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers 2. Shane Black took over the director’s chair for Jon Favreau and also co-wrote the screenplay. Robert Downey Jr. of course returned to the role of Tony Stark after last year’s Avengers along with Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts. Guy Pearce took the role as the villainous Aldrich Killian. Rebecca Hall played Maya Hansen, a featured character in the Extremis storyline that ran in Iron Man #1-6 (2005) by Warren Ellis and Adi Granov. Ben Kingsley, spoiler alert, played the Mandarin. In the comics, he first appeared in Tales of Suspense #50 (1964).