Caliburn24 here at the new sexy Trek frontier.

Damon Lindelof, producer and co-screenwriter for Star Trek: Into Darkness, responded to the scene in the film which had new character, Dr. Carol Marcus, in her underwear. The character was played by Alice Eve and featured in the film’s commercials and trailers. The character first appeared in 1982’s Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan played by actress Bibi Besch. In the new film, she plays a science officer who manages to get onboard the Enterprise watching the new torpedo weapons developed by Starfleet. The scene has Marcus asking Kirk (played by Chris Pine) to turn his back while she is changing.

Lindelof responded on Twitter:

“I copped to the fact that we should have done a better job of not being gratuitous in our representation of a barely clothed actress.”

He later added,

“What I’m saying is I hear you, I take responsibility and will be more mindful in the future.”

Lindelof also noted that Kirk is shirtless in both movies, but he didn’t mention that the first movie had Uhura played by Zoe Saldana in her underwear and also the similarly undressed Orion Starfleet cadet, Gailia, played by Rachel Nichols. This is a more sexier Trek which may offend some of the audience.