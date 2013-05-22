200 SHARES Share Tweet

Caliburn24 here with some cannolis. They’re delish.

Francis Ford Coppola, director of the Godfather Trilogy films, is working on a film that fiollows an Italian-American family from the 1930’s to the 1960’s. He is writing the screenplay of the film. Hollywood Reporter describes it as “a coming-of-age story that focuses on a boy and girl in their late teens.” Coppola has hired Courtney Bright and Nicole Daniels as casting directors. Fred Roos, who produced Godfather: Part II (1974), The Godfather: Part III (1990), and many other Coppola films, is the producer for the film. The last film Coppola directed was Twixt in 2011 which he presented at the 2011 Comic Con. Twixt stars Val Kilmer as writer Hal Baltimore who travels to a small town and gets caught up in a mystery involving a girl played by Elle Fanning. The film had an intriguing use of 3D, but did not get a U.S. release. Coppola is well known for the Italian-American Corleones in the films based on Mario Puzo’s 1969 novel.