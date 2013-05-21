Caliburn24 here at the edges of the galaxy.

Joblo from ComicBookMovie.com reports from sources that the villain of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy film is Ronan the Accuser. Ronan is the Kree in green armor and carries the Universal Weapon. He first appeared in Fantastic Four #65 (1967). Ronan was involved in the Annihilation limited series; Annihilation, Annihilation: Conquest, Annihilation: Conquest – Wraith, and Annihilation: Ronan. He was essential in helping to save his people in the conflict. Annihilation was a Marvel Comics event involving many of its cosmic heroes and villains and eventually led to the second Guardians of the Galaxy series. It is possible that the events of the film will led to the Kree-Skrull War which ran in the Avengers #89-97 (1971-1972).

The Guardians of the Galaxy film is set to be released on August 1, 2014 directed by James Gunn. The cast has Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, and Michael Rooker as Yondu. Concept art revealed that Rocket Raccoon and Groot. Actor Lee Pace has been cast as the villainous Controller. The Controller in the comics had been upgraded by Thanos to attack the Avengers in Captain Marvel #28 (1973) so that may be the connection to the Avengers film.

James Gunn revealed in an interview to Digital Spy during the Iron Man 3 premiere that they will start filming in the middle of June. He notes the connections of Guardians of the Galaxy to the other Marvel films, “We’re connected to Avengers 2 especially, but within that we are out in another galaxy for almost our entire film. So most of the characters in our movie are characters that we’re introducing to the Marvel Universe who will then be able to go on and be in the other movies.”