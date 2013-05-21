Caliburn24 here ready to share some pints.

The poster for The World’s End set to be released August 23rd. The film is the third in director Edgar Wright’s Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy that started with the brilliant Shaun of the Dead (2004 with red strawberry flavor) , Hot Fuzz (2007’s blue Cornetto flavor), and now The World’s End with green mint choc-chip flavor which may hint at the extraterrestrials in the film. They feature Simon Pegg, fresh from Star Trek: Into Darkness, and Nick Frost, who was in 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman. This is slated to be a science fiction comedy bringing Pegg, as Gary King, and Frost, playing Andy Knight, back to Newton Haven on a pub crawl with friends to reach the the last pub, “The World’s End.” The film also stars Rosamund Pike, Eddie Marsan, Martin Freeman, and Paddy Considine. The trailer for the film has also been released.

