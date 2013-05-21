100 SHARES Share Tweet

Caliburn24 here in the shadows of Byzantium.

The trailer for Neil Jordan’s mother/daughter vampire film, Byzantium, has just been released. The film is set for a June 28 release date. Jordan was the director of the Interview with the Vampire (1994) film based on the Anne Rice novel. Saorise Ronan, recently starred as Melanie Stryder in The Host based on Stephanie Meyer’s novel, plays the daughter Eleanor Webb. Gemma Arterton, fresh from playing Gretel in Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters plays the mother Clara. They find shelter in a guesthouse called Byzantium after 200 years.