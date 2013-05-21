Caliburn24 here at the center in The Strain’s outbreak.

The Strain is a trilogy of novels by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan starting with The Strain (2009), The Fall (2010), and The Night Eternal (2011). The novels were intended to be a television series, but were made into novels by Del Toro and Hogan. The story has been adapted into comics by Dark Horse by David Lapham and Mike Huddleston. The Hollywood Reporter has listed some of the cast for the new series pilot ordered by the FX cable channel. Mia Maestro from Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn is cast as the female lead, Dr Nora Martinez. Her character plays a biochemist who has a close relationship with the other lead, Ephraim Goodweather. Corey Stoll from the cable series House of Cards is set to play Goodweather, the head of the CDC in New York, who is tasked to investigate a viral outbreak. Jonathan Hyde, who was Ismay in the Titanic (1997) film, plays Eldritch Palmer, one of the world’s richest persons with a quest for immortality. Richard Sammel from Inglourious Basterds (2009) plays Thomas Eichorst. He is someone from Professor Abraham Setrakian time in a Nazi concentration camp. Del Toro is set to direct the pilot from the script he wrote with co-author Chuck Hogan. Carlton Cruse, who worked on Lost, is the executive producer and showrunner for the series.