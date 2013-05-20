Beautiful Chinese actress Li Bingbing has landed a role in Michael Bay’s fourth Transformers installment. State-owned film site, China’s m1905.com reported the news.

Bingbing is a well-known actress in her native China. She has gained a following abroad with her roles in such films as “Resident Evil: Retribution,” “Snow Flower and the Secret Fan,” and “Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom Flame.”

Bay had this to say about Bingbing being cast in the film.

“I am excited to have Li Bingbing join our cast and to be shooting portions of the movie in her native China.”

Bingbing responded in kind by saying:

“I am very happy to be able to join this international production. Thank you Paramount for the invitation!”

The untitled “Transformers 4” film is scheduled for a June 27, 2014 release. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci, Jack Reynor, and Li Bingbing. Ehren Kruger (“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”) wrote the screenplay, while Michael Bay directs.

Source: Entertainment Weekly, IMDb