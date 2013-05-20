Recent news told of a delay with the last two Hobbit films. It is safe to say that director Peter Jackson has alleviated those fears by bringing back the crew and most of his cast to New Zealand this week in order to do pick-up shots for the remaining Hobbit films. Jackson promises to resume his video blog that he was fond of posting when The Hobbit was in full production. As a foreshadowing, he did post a photo of himself with actor Ian McKellen as Gandalf along with a brief statement.

“Back on set for our last Hobbit pick ups. Our last ever Tolkien pick ups, in fact. It’s going to be an intense few weeks, but we’re looking forward to shooting some powerful scenes with our great cast. Our next blog is coming soon!?”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” is scheduled to open in theaters on December 13th, 2013, and stars Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage, Andy Serkis, Cate Blanchett, Elijah Wood, Benedict Cumberbatch, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, Evangeline Lily, Luke Evans, Christopher Lee, Stephen Fry, Lee Pace, Ian Holm, Aidan Turner, James Nesbitt, Mikael Persbrandt, Conan Stevens, Graham McTavish, Barry Humphries, Sylvester McCoy, Billy Connolly, Dean O’Gorman, Ken Stott, Jed Brophy, Jeffrey Thomas, Stephen Hunter, John Callen, William Kircher, Peter Hambleton, Adam Brown, Mark Hadlow, Michael Mizrahi, Ryan Gage, Renee Cataldo, and Ray Henwood. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien. Peter Jackson directs.

“The Hobbit: There and Back Again” will open in theaters on December 17th, 2014, and stars Martin Freeman, Ian McKellan, Luke Evans, Richard Armitage, Elijah Wood, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Manu Bennett, Hugo Weaving, Orlando Bloom, Aidan Turner, Evangeline Lilly, Lee Pace, Christopher Lee, and Billy Connolly. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien. Peter Jackson directs.

Sources: superherohype, IMDb