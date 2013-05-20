550 SHARES Share Tweet

Caliburn24 here with the Future Past.

Director, Bryan Singer, has tweeted a pic of actor Peter Dinklage and himself looking over some pages: “Reviewing tomorrow’s work on the flight back to Montreal with #PeterDinklage #XMen #daysoffuturepast pic.twitter.com/8uh8SNLYYo.” Dinklage noted on his Facebook page: “Filming begins tomorrow on X-Men: Days of Future Past!” His character is said to be a primary villain in the upcoming film. Peter Dinklage’s moustache in the photo has led to speculation that he is Bolivar Trask the creator of the Sentinels. The Sentinels are of course the mutant hunting giant robots and they first appeared along with Trask in X-Men #14.

The cast includes many from the X-Men: First Class (2011) film, James McAvoy as the young Charles Xavier and Michael Fassbender as the young Magneto. Their older selves are returning from X-Men: The Last Stand (2006); Patrick Stewart as Xavier and Ian McKellan as Magneto. Also from First Class are Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique and Nicholas Hoult as Hank McCoy. Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine, Anna Paquin as Rogue, Shawn Ashmore as Bobby Drake, and Halle Berry as Storm. From Last Stand, Ellen Page returns as Kitty Pryde and Daniel Cudmore as Colossus. One of the new additions is Fan Bingbing as Clarice Ferguson and Booboo Stewart (Seth from the Twilight films) as Warpath. Clarice first appeared as Blink in Uncanny X-Men #317 (1994) and Warpath first appeared with New Mutants #16 (1984). Also in the film, from Singer’s tweet is Bishop, his character is from the future and he first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #282 (1991). This part may be played by Omar Sy.

Days of Future Past is one of the well known storylines in the Chris Claremont and John Byrne run in Uncanny X-Men with issues #141-142 (1981). The storyline opens with Kate Pryde in the apocalyptic future run by Sentinels. The internment camps for mutants has the wheelchair bound Magneto, Storm, Colossus, Franklin Richards, and Rachel Summers who sends Kate back into her younger self, Kitty, in the past. The Brotherhood of Evil Mutants led by Mystique plot to assassinate Senator Kelly. This is the pivotal moment that will led to the dark future. The X-Men: Days of Future Past is reported from its casting call that “most of the film takes place in 1973.” The X-Men: First Class took place in 1962 that ended with the formation of the X-Men.