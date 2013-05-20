563 SHARES Share Tweet

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” began shooting in downtown Cleveland, Ohio today. The city is being used to double as Washington, D.C. It seems Cleveland’s architecture is similar to some of the buildings in our nation’s capital.

Samuel L. Jackson was on the set portraying Marvel’s famous S.H.I.E.L.D. leader Nick Fury. The morning hours were spent filming several takes of police and SWAT officers jumping out of cars and vans, and then the MAN arrived to straighten things out! Check out the pics!

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will open in theaters on April 4, 2014. The film stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Robert Redford, Hayley Atwell, Emily VanCamp, Sebastian Stan, Stan Lee, Frank Grillo, Toby Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Callan Mulvey, and Maximiliano Hernández. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay from the concept and story by Ed Brubaker. Captain America was created by Jack Kirby and Joe Simon. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo direct.

Source: The Plain Dealer