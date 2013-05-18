250 SHARES Share Tweet

From director Paul Middleditch (“Separation City”) and screenwriter Chris Matheson (“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”) comes the end of days comedy “Rapture-Palooza.” The film tells the story about the apocalypse, and what occurs after a billion people are raptured up to heaven. Lindsey (Anna Kendrick) and her boyfriend Ben (John Francis Daley) are left behind in suburban Seattle. The young couple try their best to lead a normal life surrounded by talking locusts, blood rain showers, and pot-smoking wraiths. But when the Anti-Christ (The Office’s Craig Robinson) makes his home base in their neighborhood, Lindsey finds herself the object of his affection. With the help of her family, friends, and a lawn-mowing zombie neighbor, the young couple set off to stop the Anti-Christ from taking her as his bride… and just maybe, saving the world in the process. Check out the latest trailer here!

“Rapture-Palooza” will arrive in theaters on June 7th. The film stars Anna Kendrick, Ken Jeong, John Francis Daley, Rob Corddry, Craig Robinson, Ana Gasteyer, Thomas Lennon, Tyler Labine, Rob Huebel, Calum Worthy, Paul Scheer, Stephanie Paul, Andrew Fiscella, Dante Lee Arias, Dalila Bela, and Bjorn Yearwood. Chris Matheson wrote the script, while Paul Middleditch directs.

Source: Lionsgate