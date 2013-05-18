Kudos to director Gareth Edwards for filming this shot for Legendary Pictures’ “Godzilla.” The green screen special effects scene is of a subway car presumably wrecked by the giant lizard. In the original 1954 “Godzilla,” the monster rampages his way through Tokyo destroying a subway train in the process. This is a subtle homage to the first radioactive creature, and the havoc he was capable of reeking. (Notice the model’s detail and passengers.) Check out the pic!

Legendary

Director Gareth Edwards setting up a shot on the set of Godzilla (2014) #behindthescenes.

Here is a brief storyline for the film.

A giant radioactive monster called Godzilla awakens from eons of sleep and attacks a city.

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is scheduled for a May 16, 2014 release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Ass,”) Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Richard T. Jones, Brian Markinson, Patrick Sabongui, and Akira Takarada. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont, and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) directs.

Source: Legendary via Facebook