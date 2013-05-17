Caliburn24 here with Avengers 2 news.

Joss Whedon has confirmed the appearances of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver in the upcoming Avengers sequel. Whedon hinted at their inclusion while speaking to Yahoo! Movies at the Iron Man 3 premiere; “I’ve got these two characters, two of my favorite characters from the comic book, a brother-sister act. They’re in the movie.” He spoke about the characters to IGN; “You know, they had a rough beginning. They’re interesting to me because they sort of represent the part of the world that wouldn’t necessarily agree with The Avengers. So they’re not there to make things easier. I’m not putting any characters in the movie that will make things easier.”

Quicksilver was introduced in X-Men #4 (1964) and his twin sister, Scarlet Witch in the same issue as members of Magneto’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Both of the characters became heroes and were invited to join the Avengers in Avengers #16 (1965). The Ultimates comics line which the Marvel movies are following has introduced Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch in Ultimates #8 (2002). Scarlet Witch is also known as Wanda Maximoff, a mutant who has probability altering powers. Her brother, Pietro Maximoff, is a mutant capable of super speed.

The Ultimates had the twins have a relationship similar to that of the Lannister twins in the Game of Thrones series. Their mother, Magda, gave birth to the twins and her husband was Magneto. It is not clear if the characters will share the Magneto connection since that character is going to appear in the X-Men: Days of Future Past film in 2014.

Avengers opens in theaters in 2015.