Caliburn24 here with Michael B. Jordan’s casting as the Human Torch in the new Fantastic Four film.

The Human Torch is of course Johnny Storm who appeared with his sister, Sue Storm, in Fantastic Four #1 (1961). Both characters are Caucasian so the casting of Jordan, an African American actor, is a slight change. There is also talks about the actress from the HBO Girls show, Alison Williams, a white actress, will play Sue Storm. Jordan discussed the casting in USA Today at the Cannes Film Festival in an article released today: “Things change and time goes on, it’s 2013 right now,” Jordan says of the Torch talk. “The characteristics of the Human Torch are his name is Johnny Storm, he’s charismatic, and he’s a playboy. That’s it. You know what I’m saying? That’s all there is.” He continued with fan support on Twitter: “I get a lot of support and a lot of love from comic-book geeks. I love it,” says Jordan. “If you go looking for negative things you’re going to find it. You never go through a girl’s phone. If you’re looking for trouble, you’re going to find it. But we’ll see where this all goes.” Jordan previously starred in director Josh Trank’s Chronicle (2012) as the telekinetically powered Steve Montgomery. Trank is set to be the director for the 2015 Fantastic Four film.

