Caliburn24 here with the news on the next James Bond director.

The Daily Mail reported today that Christopher Nolan, the director of Batman Begins (2005) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), has had talks with the producers of the James Bond films, Barabara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. They were the producers of the last Bond film, Skyfall (2012). The director of that film, Sam Mendes, was asked to direct the next film, but he passed on directing the film in favor of his theater projects. Collidor reports that a November 7, 2014 release date has been set for the next Bond film, Bond 24. It is possible that Nolan will take the following Bond film, Bond 25, since he is working on Interstellar with Anne Hathway and Jessica Chastain. Interstellar has a 2014 release date.