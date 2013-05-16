690 SHARES Share Tweet

Today, CW’s network president Mark Pedowitz spoke to reporters after an upfront presentation with advertisers in New York. He noted that original “Amazon” writer Allan Heinberg (“Grey’s Anatomy”) was no longer working on the rewrite. Although the project is still a priority, Heinberg has been replaced by Aron Eli Coleite (“Heroes,” “The River” and “Crossing Jordan.”)

After failing to earn a green light for a pilot this past season, the network ordered a new script, which will detail the origin of Wonder Woman’s alter-ego Diana of Themyscira. Pedowitz had this to say:

“It is being redeveloped, we’re waiting for the script to come in; we haven’t seen it yet. We are preparing to pilot it off-cycle should the script be what we want it to be. We do not want to produce something that doesn’t work for that particular character — it is the trickiest of all the DC characters to get done.”

With “Amazon” having a lot of gravitas, the CW is busy lining up potential candidates to play the shapely and beautiful Diana Prince a.k.a. Wonder Woman. Everything hinges on how the new script turns out. Pedowitz elaborated.

“Hopefully the script works the way we want.”

Wonder Woman’s origin takes place during the World War II-era. Pedowitz clarified that the Diana Prince origin story would be set in the present day. Both well-known and new actresses are being considered for the role. The development team is looking into other DC properties as well.

Writer/producer David E. Kelley attempted to get a Wonder Woman project off the ground for NBC in 2011. The pilot, which featured “Friday Night Lights'” Adrianne Palicki, was passed on by the Peacock Network. Apparently, the drama featured Diana Prince as a shy businesswoman. That approach just didn’t have any pizzazz to it. Warner Brothers’ Television president commented on Kelley’s pilot.

“As well crafted and contemporized as [the Kelley pilot] was, it was a big and radical shift for viewers to embrace this new idea — and that may, to some degree, have had to do with why it didn’t make it.”

Wonder Woman has tried to make a comeback since Lynda Carter brought the super heroine to life and successfully made television history with the series from 1975-1979. Joss Whedon was connected to bring his vision of the comic book character to the small screen in 2005, but nothing came to fruition.

As far as the comic books are concerned, Wonder Woman’s latest incarnation has her romantically linked to Superman. She had gone from her patented and iconic one piece costume to an outfit with pants. What a stretch! Whatever the case may be, actress Lynn Collins should be in the running for the role.

Spoiler: Superman does have X-ray vision.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

