With “The Wolverine” less than two and one-half months from its theatrical debut, director James Mangold has decided to whet the appetites of X-Men and Wolverine fans alike by posting three new photos on his Twitter account. The images show a Kendo sequence at the Yashida Compound, Wolverine’s ailing sensei Yashida (Hal Yamanouchi,) and a behind-the-scenes look at the film going through its post-production paces with the recording of the score and mixing (recording levels and sequencing.) Check out the images and tweets!

mang0ld James Mangold 10h

Some more pix. Directing a Kendo sequence at the Yashida Compound. pic.twitter.com/tGZtyFQnXC

mang0ld James Mangold 9h

Working with the great Hal Yamanouchi who plays the ailing Yashida. Note the “pin bed” Francois Audouy and I designed pic.twitter.com/BW4kXjgmxx

mang0ld James Mangold 9h

We are in the home stretch as we begin recording the score and mixing the film this week. pic.twitter.com/3eiSxSgbur

Here is the storyline for the film:

Wolverine travels to Japan to train with a samurai warrior.

“The Wolverine” is scheduled to open in theaters on July 26th. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Brian Tee, Will Yun Lee, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima, James Fraser, Luke Webb, Hal Yamanouchi, Famke Janssen, and Nobuaki Kakuda. Mark Bomback, Scott Frank, and Christopher McQuarrie wrote the screenplay based on the comic book story by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller. James Mangold directs.

Source: James Mangold via Twitter