A clip from Will and Jaden Smith’s latest movie After Earth has just been released. In this clip the father-son team decide what needs to be done in order for them to return home. Jaden Smith has definitely grown as an actor which can be seen in this clip alone and hopefully he will bring his character to life as he is pit against the forces of nature and earth’s fiercest animals. After Earth is set to make its big screen debut on May 31st.

If you have not seen the official trailer for After Earth take a look here:

Plot:

A crash landing leaves Kitai Raige and his father Cypher stranded on Earth, 1,000 years after events forced humanity’s escape. With Cypher injured, Kitai must embark on a perilous journey to signal for help.