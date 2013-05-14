Arnold Schwarzenegger pumps you for the first ever YouTube Comedy Week with this new video.
The Shoot (50 sec spot) (Ensemble cast)
Advice (Sarah Silverman & College Humor)
Rap (Epic Rap Battles & Epic Meal Time)
Who will win? (Rainn Wilson, Ryan Higa, Grace Helbig)
Fake Laughing (The Lonely Island and Sarah Silverman)
Exquisite (The Lonely Island)
About YouTube Comedy Week (May 19-25)
YouTube Comedy Week will showcase the best of comedy with live events, video premieres and creative collaborations from the world’s funniest people. From May 19-25, YouTube Comedy Week will bring together the biggest names in comedy on YouTube and beyond to create a one of a kind experience for comedy fans. Check it out at www.youtube.com/comedyweek