WORLD WAR Z Film Related to Novel in Name Only Says Writer Max Brooks

WORLD WAR Z Film Related to Novel in Name Only Says Writer Max Brooks

Keeping the head and dumping the body is typical fare in Hollywood. Now with the upcoming release of the Brad Pitt zombie feature “World War Z,” it seems the film and novel are related by title only. Author Max Brooks (son of legendary writer/director/comedian Mel Brooks and Academy Award-winning actress Anne Bancroft) is familiar with the ins and outs of how Hollywood does business.

Brooks commented that his novel shares the same title with the big budget feature “and that’s it.”

The novel is about a zombie pandemic that nearly destroys the world. Brooks discussed his book and the film during an interview at Mansfield University.

“I knew they were going to rewrite it. I grew up in Hollywood. I knew it was going to go through a million changes.”

After working for a short time as a writer on “Saturday Night Live” in 2003, Brooks published The Zombie Survival Guide. He said:

“It was an outgrowth of my own childhood fears.”

He began hitting the lecture circuit discussing the topic on how to survive a zombie invasion, hoping, as he put it:

“to sell the 17,000 copies of the first printing.”

His book gained a following and became a bestseller. In 2006, Brooks’ novel World War Z hit the stands and also made the bestseller list. Brooks now lectures on zombie survival in venues around the world, including Comic-Con and the U.S. Naval War College.



He said he was invited to read the “World War Z” script “after the cameras were rolling.”

“I said: Why would I read this? This is not the movie you’re going to make. You’re going to do rewrites and reshoots. That’s what happens when you make a giant movie. My attitude is if you haven’t invited me in to contribute, then fine. Go make the movie you want to make and I’ll see it when it comes out.”

Concerned and taking the side of the book’s fans, Brooks had this say.

“There are a lot of college kids who have been waiting years to see the Battle of Yonkers and I don’t know if it will be in there.”

At the time of the interview he had only seen the two-minute trailer.

“I cannot guarantee that the movie will be the book that they love,” Brooks said. “And I’m in no position to tell people to see this movie or not see it. If I’m asked I say: See the movie as a movie and judge it as a movie.”

Here is the storyline for the film.

United Nations employee Gerry Lane traverses the world in a race against time to stop the Zombie pandemic that is toppling armies and governments, and threatening to decimate humanity itself.

“World War Z” will arrive in theaters on June 21. The film stars Brad Pitt, Mirielle Enos, James Badge Dale, Eric West, Matthew Fox, David Morse, Elyes Gabel, Michiel Huisman, Julian Seager, David Andrews, Basher Savage, Daniel Newman, Sterling Jerins, Julia Levy-Boeken, Trevor White, Nikola Djuricko, Lee Nicholas Harris, Sarah Sharman, Iván Kamarás, Mustafa Harris, and Josh Wingate. Matthew Michael Carnahan, Drew Goddard, and Damon Lindelof wrote the screenplay based on the screen story written by Matthew Michael Carnahan (“State of Play,”) and J. Michael Straczynski (“Thor,” and creator of “Babylon 5,”) from the novel by Max Brooks. Marc Forster directs.

Source: Huffington Post