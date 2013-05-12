web analytics
Here are some more images from the Long Beach Comic Expo. Enjoy!

022

036

023

025034

A Drabbit

026

027

029

030

028

Observe and Report’s John and Matthew Yuan (The Yuan Twins!)

031

032

044

045

046

047

048

049

050

051

052

057

058

059

060

067

061

062

063

Cosplayer LeeAnna Vamp

064

065

066

068

069

Model and Babylon 5 actress Claudia Christian

070

Nuke the Fridge’s Louis Love and Bob’s Big Boy having a Big Boy Burger!

071

The Lovely Ms. Linda!

074

Nuke the Fridge’s Louis Love and cosplayer LeeAnna Vamp drawing the winners’ names for Paramount’s Star Trek Into Darkness prizes!

076

Robin Casares (left) was one of four raffle winners for some great Star Trek Into Darkness merchandise! Congratulations Robin!

