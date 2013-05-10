550 SHARES Share Tweet

The search is on by producer Jerry Bruckheimer and actor Johnny Depp for a suitable director on the fifth film in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. A long list of directors has been pared down to just three. The three finalists are:

Swedish director Fredrik Bond, who helmed “The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman,” is an odds on favorite and well-liked by Bruckheimer. He has won many British Television Advertising Awards for his impressive commercial work.

Norwegian directing duo Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg (Roenberg) had their film “Kon-Tiki” nominated for a Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award. It was the highest-grossing film of 2012 in Norway and the country’s most expensive production to date.

Rupert Sanders helmed the 2012 film “Snow White and the Huntsman,” which went on to be nominated for an Academy Award in both the Best Achievement in Costume Design and Best Achievement in Visual Effects categories.

A copious amount of meetings will take place within the next few weeks before a director can be locked in for the picture. Disney, Bruckheimer, and Depp are trying to bring in some new energy with a fresh approach to carry on the franchise.

The untitled “Pirates of the Caribbean 5” film is expected to go into production late this year or in early 2014. It is tentatively due to be released in July of 2015. At this time, the film will star Johnny Depp as the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow. Jeff Nathanson will write the screenplay, which is based on characters created by Terry Rossio.

Source: deadline, IMDb