With only a pilot episode in the can, the ABC network has taken the unusual move to officially order an entire season of Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” series. Not only is Sunday Mother’s Day, but the network is as proud as a peacock (whoops!) and wants to show off its new show with a First Look at 8:00 p.m., which is just before the season finale of “Once Upon a Time.” Here are a couple of new photos promoting the show!

Straight from the blockbuster hit “The Avengers,” Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) returns to the worldwide law enforcement organization S.H.I.E.L.D. He puts together a small, highly trained team of agents to tackle the cases that haven’t been classified yet, the new, the strange and the unknown. That team consists of straight arrow Agent Grant Ward (Brett Dalton,) an expert in combat and espionage; pilot and martial artist Agent Melinda May (Ming-Na) and brilliant if socially awkward scientists, Agent Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Agent Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge.) They’ll be joined by civilian new recruit and computer hacker Skye (Chloe Bennet).

S.H.I.E.L.D. is an acronym for Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division, which roughly translates to making the organization a global peacekeeping force. The series will take place in the same universe which is home to Marvel’s “The Avengers.” So, expect some big surprises!

Source: Entertainment Weekly