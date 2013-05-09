New images from the set of Michael Bay’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show us the Foot Clan. From the looks of the pictures our heroes are in trouble and the clan has them prisoner.

Sources: Superhero Hype

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES will be directed by Jonathan Liebesman (“Wrath of the Titans”), and produced by Michael Bay (“The Rock”). The script was written by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec, based on characters created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. The cast includes: Megan Fox as April O’Neil, Alan Ritchson as Raphael, Noel Fisher as Michelangelo, Danny Woodburn as Splinter, Jeremy Howard as Donatello, Pete Ploszek as Leonardo, and Will Arnett as April’s cameraman. It lands in theaters June 6th, 2014.