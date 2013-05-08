Well Go USA’s “The Guillotines” has debuted this movie poster featuring a unique flying sword used by the Chinese emperor’s elite crime-fighting unit. The Chinese-Hong Kong wuxia feature comes from legendary Hong Kong filmmaker Andrew Lau (“Infernal Affairs.”) Check out the detail in this new one sheet!

Here is the storyline for the film.

During the Manchurian-ruled Qing Dynasty, Emperor Yong Zheng established a secret assassination squad known as the Guillotines to eliminate all who opposed him. Once heavily favored by the Emperor, the Guillotines are deemed expendable once Emperor Qian Long ascends to the throne and adopts Western ideas and technology. To consolidate his power under a new regime, the Emperor continues to use the Guillotines to persecute the conquered Han Chinese in a reign of terror and oppression.

“The Guillotines” originally titled “Xue di zi” was released on December 27, 2012 in Hong Kong. The action-thriller debuts on iTunes and VOD formats May 14, ahead of its theatrical premiere on June 14. The film stars Xiaoming Huang, Ching-Tien Juan, Purba Rgyal, Tian Gao, Yi Wei Zhou, Boran Jing, Peng Guo, Yuchun Li, Yu Wang, Vivien Li, Shih-chieh Chin, Wai-keung Lau, Stephy Tang, Zhang Wen, and Shawn Yue. Oi Wah Lam, Joyce Chan, Yuet-Jan Hui, Peter Tsi, Junli Guo, and Koon-nam Lui wrote the screenplay. Andrew Lau (Wai-keung Lau) directs.

Sources: movieweb, IMDb