Last month, it was announced that veteran actor and film auteur Robert Redford would play S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Alexander Pierce in Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Redford clarified the particulars of Pierce by saying that his character is actually “the head of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Now, “Papa Bob” has let loose again by revealing a possible spoiler for the Captain America sequel.

PROCEED AT YOUR OWN RISK! POSSIBLE MAJOR SPOILER!

In a profile piece by entertainment journalist Will Lawrence, published in today’s edition of The Straits Times’ Life! section, it would appear that Redford has surprisingly revealed that his character, Alexander Pierce, will be a villain.

“I like the idea of playing a villain… I did that just because it’s a different thing for me to do.”

Of course, Marvel Studios has not confirmed this news, but there will be a plethora of villains in the film. Actor Sebastian Stan will play Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, Frank Grillo will portray Brock Rumlow a.k.a. Crossbones, UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre is Georges Batroc a.k.a. Batroc the Leaper, and Toby Jones is Arnim Zola. Except for Arnim Zola and The Winter Soldier, the other villains are second tier threats or henchmen at best. Could S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Pierce be more powerful than what Redford is leading everyone to believe? (Think of the reincarnation of the Red Skull.)

Here is the storyline for the film.

As Steve Rogers struggles to embrace his role in the modern world and teams up with Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, to battle a powerful yet shadowy enemy in present-day Washington, D.C.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will open in theaters on April 4, 2014. The film stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Robert Redford, Hayley Atwell, Emily VanCamp, Sebastian Stan, Stan Lee, Frank Grillo, Toby Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Callan Mulvey, and Maximiliano Hernández. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay from the concept and story by Ed Brubaker. Captain America was created by Jack Kirby and Joe Simon. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo direct.

Source: herebegeeks, IMDb