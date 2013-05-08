350 SHARES Share Tweet

Eli Roth’s AFTERSHOCK opens in theaters this Friday and we suggest that you don’t miss it. If you would like to read our review click HERE.

Below are some images from the film and more.

Presents

FROM ELI ROTH

The only thing more terrifying than Mother Nature…is human nature.

Directed by

Nicolás López

Written By

Eli Roth and Nicolás López

@eliroth and @nicolaslopez

Starring

Eli Roth, Andrea Osvart, Ariel Levy, Selena Gomez

IN THEATERS EVERYWHERE ON MAY 10th

In the middle of a night of wild partying, a hapless American tourist (Roth) and his friends are suddenly plunged into a living hell when a powerful earthquake rips through the coastal town of Valparaíso, Chile.

Rated: R

Runtime: 90 minutes

NEW PHOTOS OF ELI ROTH AVAILABLE HERE:

radiustwc.com/press

user: radius

pass: press!

DOWNLOAD THE POSTER, TRAILER AND CLIPS HERE:

ftp://ftp.mprm.com/AFTERSHOCK



AFTERSHOCK will open in the following California theatres on May 10th:

TCL Chinese Theatre/Chinese 6 (6925 Hollywood Blvd.)

Loz Feliz 3 (1822 N Vermont Ave.)

Terrance Cinema 6 (28901 S. Western Ave.)

Laemmle’s NoHo 7 (5240 Lankershim Blvd.)

Roxy Stadium 11 (5001 Verdugo Way)

Plaza Cinema 14 (255 West Fifth St.)

Cinema City (742 Vine St.)

Triangle Square 8 Cinemas (1870 Harbor Blvd.)

Dos Lagos 15 (2710 Lakeshore Dr.)

California Oaks 17 (41090 California Oaks Rd.)

BLVD Cinemas (742 W. Lancaster Blvd.)

Apple Valley 14 (14 Apple Valley.)

Reading Valley Plaza Stadium 16 (2000 Wible Rd.)

New Barstow Station Cinema 6 (1503 E Main St.)

# # #