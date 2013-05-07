The Race to Control the MONSUNO Continues!

MONSUNO: POWER

DVD to be Unleashed May 21, 2013 in Stores

Nationwide from Shout! Factory Kids

On May 21, 2013, Shout! Factory Kids, in collaboration with FremantleMedia Kids & Family Entertainment, will release MONSUNO: POWER, the latest DVD collection based on the highly popular Nicktoons animated series! Delivering five action-packed episodes that kids and families are sure to enjoy, the DVD also features bonus content including character bios, and has a suggested retail price of $14.97. Pre-order is available now on ShoutFactory.com for MONSUNO: POWER, the follow-up to the season 1 MONSUNO: DESTINY DVD collection which released earlier this year.

MONSUNO is an epic boys action adventure series where kids discover, command and battle creatures with tremendous destructive potential. When a race to harness the power of Monsuno ensues between a group of everyday kids and the evil forces focused on destroying the Earth, the young heroes spring into action to defend the planet. Built around powerful, action-driven animation, dynamic characters and a deeply woven original story mythology, MONSUNO provides a completely original entertainment experience.

MONSUNO: POWER Synopsis

While searching for his lost father, young Chase Suno has been given a great gift in the form of a powerful creature named Lock. The loyal Lock is a Monsuno created by Chase’s father for the sole purpose of protecting his son from those who would use the Monsunos to dominate the globe. With his best friends, Bren and Jinja, Chase must do whatever it takes to protect the Earth from its ultimate destruction, even if it means taking on his most powerful rivals — armed with their own Monsunos — one by one!

Episodes:

Breakthrough

R.S.V.P.

Appleseeds

Eye

Deceit

Bonus Feature:

Character Bios

The MONSUNO series is co-produced by Pacific Animation Partners LLC, a joint venture between JAKKS Pacific, Inc. & Dentsu Entertainment USA, Inc., with FremantleMedia Kids & Family Entertainment and The Topps Company, Inc. and is supported by a JAKKS Pacific toy line featuring innovative, kid-controlled action figures, accessories, playsets, collectables, electronics and integrated role play.

About FremantleMedia

FremantleMedia is one of the leading creators, producers and distributors of television entertainment brands in the world. FremantleMedia is part of RTL Group, the leading European entertainment network, which is in turn 92 percent owned by the international media company Bertelsmann. FremantleMedia is responsible for many of the world’s highest rated prime time entertainment, drama, serial drama, factual entertainment and kids & family programming, with market leading capabilities that extend from content creation to licensing, digital and branded entertainment, gaming and home entertainment. The FremantleMedia Group (which includes FremantleMedia North America, UFA, FremantleMedia UK, FremantleMedia Australia, Ludia, @radical.media and Original Productions, among others) has one of the most comprehensive global networks with operations in 22 countries, creating over 9,200 hours of programming a year, rolling out more than 60 formats and managing over 300 individual titles. The company also distributes more than 20,000 hours of content in over 150 countries. FremantleMedia has some of the world’s most sought after and long running formats in its catalogue, and globally produces such programmes as: Idols (co-produced with 19 Productions in the US), Hole In The Wall, Got Talent (co-produced with Syco in the UK and the US), The X Factor (co-produced with Syco in the UK and the US), Take Me Out, Family Feud, The Price is Right, Farmer Wants A Wife, Gute Zeiten Schlechte Zeiten, and Neighbours. www.fremantlemedia.com

About FremantleMedia Kids & Family Entertainment

FremantleMedia Kids & Family Entertainment was founded in 2009 and has quickly become a worldwide leader in the family entertainment business. With 15 titles in production in collaboration with top producers on four continents, FremantleMedia Kids & Family Entertainment is already one of the most prolific independent producers and distributors of content in the sector today. Its growing portfolio of content spans across four key genres: preschool, kids comedy, action/adventure and tween/teen fare. FremantleMedia Kids & Family Entertainment is bringing to networks around the world innovative and exciting shows for television and new media platforms that feature live-action, 2D animation, CGI, stop-motion, puppetry and real-time animation with programming targeting demographics ranging in scope from preschool through high school.

About Shout! Factory

Shout! Factory, LLC is a diversified multi-platform media company devoted to producing, uncovering, preserving and revitalizing the very best of pop culture. Founders Richard Foos, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos have spent their entire careers sharing their music, television and film favorites with discerning consumers the world over. Shout! Factory’s DVD and Blu-Ray™ offerings serve up feature films, classic and contemporary TV series, animation, live music and comedy specials in lavish packages crammed with extras. Shout’s audio division boasts GRAMMY®-nominated box sets, Broadway cast albums, new releases from storied artists, lovingly assembled album reissues and indispensable “best of” compilations. In addition, Shout! Factory maintains a vast digital distribution network which delivers video and audio content to all the leading digital service providers in North America. Shout! Factory also owns and operates Timeless Media Group, Biograph Records, Majordomo Records, HighTone Records and Video Time Machine. These riches are the result of a creative acquisition mandate that has established the company as a hotbed of cultural preservation and commercial reinvention. Shout! Factory is based in Santa Monica, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com