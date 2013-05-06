416 SHARES Share Tweet

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have launched a promotional campaign via panpacificdefense.com for the upcoming Guillermo del Toro film “Pacific Rim.” The website has some cool features. Besides having the film’s trailer, you are invited to become a recruit for the Pan Pacific Defense Corps. The system is devised to put you through the paces with a rigorously timed ten question test. If you make it, you are given a rank and assignment to one of the following: Jaeger Academy for Recruitment and Training, K-Science for Kaiju Detection and Analysis, J-Tech for Jaeger Systems and Robotics, and Strike Groups for Deployment and Combat.

After the recruiting phase is complete, there are three other areas to explore (unfortunately they are currently locked at this time):

Crisis Map: Stay up to date with the latest Kaiju attacks. The Crisis Map provides details of all Kaiju breaches. Keep watch of the map for your safety, as well as the safety of those around you.

Training Academy: Enroll in the PPDC Training Academy to test your skills against our simulations. Do you have what it takes to become a Jaeger Pilot?

Shatterdome: Tour the Shatterdome to learn about the PPDC Headquarters and the brave souls who keep us safe. Visit the K-Science Laboratory to see Kaiju up close. The Kwoon Combat Room, where our pilots hone their fighting skills and study the history of the Kaiju War in Loccent Mission Control.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures also released this image of actor Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) via Twitter as Jaeger pilot Raleigh Becket.

Charlie Hunnam is Jaeger pilot Raleigh Becket.

Here is the synopsis for the film.

When legions of monstrous creatures, known as Kaiju, started rising from the sea, a war began that would take millions of lives and consume humanity’s resources for years on end.

To combat the giant Kaiju, a special type of weapon was devised: massive robots, called Jaegers, which are controlled simultaneously by two pilots whose minds are locked in a neural bridge. But even the Jaegers are proving nearly defenseless in the face of the relentless Kaiju.

Fifteen years after the first encounter with the Kaiju, and on the verge of defeat, the forces defending mankind have no choice but to turn to two unlikely heroes—a washed up former pilot (Charlie Hunnam) and an untested trainee (Rinko Kikuchi)—who are teamed to drive a legendary but seemingly obsolete Jaeger from the past. Together, they stand as mankind’s last hope against the mounting apocalypse.

"Pacific Rim" will drop into your local theater on July 12th. The film stars Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Charlie Day, Ron Perlman, Rinko Kikuchi, and others. Travis Beacham and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay. Guillermo del Toro directs.

